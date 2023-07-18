Two workers fall 20 feet in San Pedro construction crane accident

At least one injured in San Pedro construction crane accident

At least one injured in San Pedro construction crane accident

At least one injured in San Pedro construction crane accident

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a construction crane in San Pedro overturned and two people inside the crane box fell approximately 20 feet late Tuesday morning.

The exact time of the accident is not known, but SkyCal was overhead at noon and captured images of an empty, damaged crane box and fire crews still at the Gaffey Street accident.

It appears the crane may have been in place for work at a billboard near the pedestrian bridge and the 110 Freeway offramp.

LAFD reported that two people fell approximately 20 feet and a technical rescue was canceled as they were not trapped in the crane box.

Their condition and the exact cause of the crane accident is not known at this time.

A damaged construction crane box remains at the Gaffey Street site where two people fell 20 feet during a crane accident. SkyCal