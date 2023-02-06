Two women killed in separate homicides in Downtown Los Angeles

Police are investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning in separate locations.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of S. Main Street at around 1:50 a.m. after learning that a woman had been stabbed in the area.

The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Hours later, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched again, this time to Fifth and Wall Streets, where they found a woman between 30 and 40 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. She was found while seated inside of a vehicle.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had no other information to provide due to the ongoing nature of the investigations.