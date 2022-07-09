Watch CBS News
Local News

Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon. 

One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire. 

The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road. 

One person was ejected from a vehicle. The crash is suspected to be the result of speeding. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Cal Fire. Another was taken to a nearby hospital. 

That person's condition is unknown at this moment. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.