Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire.

The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road.

One person was ejected from a vehicle. The crash is suspected to be the result of speeding.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Cal Fire. Another was taken to a nearby hospital.

That person's condition is unknown at this moment.