Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality
A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon.
One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire.
The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road.
One person was ejected from a vehicle. The crash is suspected to be the result of speeding.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Cal Fire. Another was taken to a nearby hospital.
That person's condition is unknown at this moment.
