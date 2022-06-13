Watch CBS News
Two vehicle crash in Covina leaves six people with serious injuries

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A head-on crash in Covina early Sunday morning left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries.

The crash took place near Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Covina Police Department.

One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, police reported.

One of the vehicles had a woman and three children inside. The other had two adults inside. All six people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated. 

Covina PD said in a press release that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash. 

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

