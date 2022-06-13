Two vehicle crash in Covina leaves six people with serious injuries
A head-on crash in Covina early Sunday morning left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries.
The crash took place near Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Covina Police Department.
One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, police reported.
One of the vehicles had a woman and three children inside. The other had two adults inside. All six people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash was being investigated.
Covina PD said in a press release that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
