Two vehicle crash in Covina leaves six people with serious injuries

A head-on crash in Covina early Sunday morning left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries.

The crash took place near Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Covina Police Department.

One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, police reported.

One of the vehicles had a woman and three children inside. The other had two adults inside. All six people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Covina PD said in a press release that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.