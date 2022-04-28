Two transported after nearly 200 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled in Santa Fe Springs
Firefighters and a HAZMAT crew were dispatched to the scene of a large acid spill in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday evening.
Over 200 gallons of hydrochloric acid were reportedly spilled somewhere on the Phibro-Tech campus on Dice Road, prompting response from Downey Fire Department crews and a HAZMAT scene.
Among other duties, Phibro-Tech handles recycling for permitted waste from the electronics industry.
Two people were taken to a hospital where they were in unknown condition.
It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.
