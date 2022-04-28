Watch CBS News

Two transported after nearly 200 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled in Santa Fe Springs

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Fire crews in Downey dealing with HAZMAT situation in Santa Fe Springs area 00:49

Firefighters and a HAZMAT crew were dispatched to the scene of a large acid spill in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday evening. 

Over 200 gallons of hydrochloric acid were reportedly spilled somewhere on the Phibro-Tech campus on Dice Road, prompting response from Downey Fire Department crews and a HAZMAT scene. 

Among other duties, Phibro-Tech handles recycling for permitted waste from the electronics industry. 

Two people were taken to a hospital where they were in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the spill. 

