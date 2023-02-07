Two suspects rob Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven at gunpoint
Two suspects were at large after robbing a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights at gunpoint and injuring a clerk early Tuesday morning.
Two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven store on the 3700 block of Mission Road armed with guns and stole property at about 4:15 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics treated the clerk for minor injuries at the scene.
The investigation was ongoing.
