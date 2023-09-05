Two people stabbed in Lomita; search for suspect underway

Two people were stabbed at a home in Lomita late Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Via Madonna before 8:30 p.m.

Circumstances leading up to the attack are not known, but one of the two victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Deputies say that they were able to locate a person a short distance from the scene who had blood on their clothing and a knife in their backpack. That person has been detained, but it was unclear if they were arrested.

They were working to determine the person's relationship to the victims and if they are indeed related to the stabbing.

More to come.