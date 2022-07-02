Two people killed in suspected drunk driving pursuit

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday.

Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Erik Roy of the La Habra Police Department.

La Habra police officers had conducted a traffic stop for a possible drunk driver at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Roy said.

"The vehicle initially yielded in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Arbolita Drive, before fleeing northbound at a high rate of speed," he said.

The short pursuit ended in the area of Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street in Rowland Heights.

Paramedics pronounced the driver and his passenger dead at the scene.