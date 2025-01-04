Two people found shot inside burning car in Compton

Two people were found shot inside of a burning car in Compton on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported just before 7:15 p.m. in the 14900 block of Stanford Avenue, just north of Compton Boulevard, deputies said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but deputies say that two people were found inside of a gray sedan that showed signs of having been on fire.

At least one of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Investigators have not released information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where the damaged car appeared to have burn marks as deputies scoured the nearby area.

No further information was provided.