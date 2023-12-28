Two people found dead inside Seal Beach home; investigation underway

Two people were found dead inside of a Seal Beach home on Thursday, prompting an investigation into the cause of their deaths.

Officers were first dispatched to the scene, in the 600 block of Ocean Avenue, after receiving a call for unknown trouble in the area, according to Seal Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found two people dead inside of the home.

Family members of one of the victims called police to report that their brother was having difficulties with their elderly mother, prompting them to make a welfare check. They entered the home through an unlocked door and found the bodies, SBPD noted.

The nature of their deaths is not yet known.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (562) 799-4100 and use extension 1128.