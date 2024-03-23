Two men stabbed during fight in Long Beach; suspect arrested

Two men were stabbed during a fight in Long Beach late Friday evening, according to police.

Officers say that the victims were walking in the 1400 block of Alamitos Avenue when they were approached by the suspect, who began to fight with one of them, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"Victim Two attempted to break up the fight, which resulted in the suspect revealing a knife and stabbing both victims," LBPD said in a statement. "Victim Two fled the scene and self-transported to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body."

At around 7 p.m., officers who were dispatched to the area found the other victim. He was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics who were called to the scene. His wounds were also deemed non-life-threatening.

Officers located the suspect, 29-year-old Deandre Richard Woodrey, near the area. They say that he attempted to flee the scene but they were able to take him into custody.

He has been booked and is being held on a bail of $155,000.