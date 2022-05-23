Watch CBS News
Two men shot to death after murder-suicide in Commerce

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of two men after an apparent murder-suicide in Commerce Monday morning. 

According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 11:43 a.m. on the 2700 block of Supply Avenue on May 23. When deputies arrived they discovered the victims, two men. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Deputies believe that an employee shot and killed one of his coworkers before killing himself. 

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to contact their Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Tips can be submitted through their website here.

