Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest
Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning.
The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death.
According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, a suspect was arrested in connection to the incident, but no further information was provided.
The circumstances leading up to the incident were unknown.
