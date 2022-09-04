Watch CBS News
Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest

Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. 

The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. 

According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, a suspect was arrested in connection to the incident, but no further information was provided. 

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unknown. 

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:04 PM

