Two members of a flash mob crew heading to prison after violent robbery

Two members of a flash mob heist crew are heading to prison on Wednesday after one of the convicts brutally attacked a security guard during a robbery.

The violent robbery happened on Aug. 31 at a WSS shoe store in South Los Angeles. Detective Juan Campos of the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force said 25-year-old Jahana Boyce and 27-year-old Andrew Ramirez pulled off a similar theft at a Nike Store in East L.A. weeks before.

During the WSS robbery, Boyce punched a security guard in the face, knocking him to the ground. He suffered severe injuries and had to go through multiple surgeries.

"Actually stepped over the security guard and told him to go to sleep," Campos said.

Officers located the two suspects and arrested both of them during separate traffic stops. Ramirez and Boyce pled guilty to their crimes. The judge handed Ramirez a sentence of five years in prison but sentenced Boyce to 10 years for assaulting the security guard.

"Hopefully, these two going to prison will send a message to other people that it's time to stop," Campos said.

The security continues to recover from his injuries and has another surgery scheduled.

-- Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.