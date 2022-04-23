Two killed, two injured in wrong-way crash on 60 freeway

Two people were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday on State Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley.

The wrong-way crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit trail, according to Riverside County Fire Department.

It happened just after the 60 freeway had been reopened after it was closed for construction work.

A woman was driving eastbound on the westbound side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She was driving about 90 miles per hour when her vehicle slammed into a Chevy Malibu.

The woman and the driver of the Chevy Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger inside the Chevy Malibu suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Both the passenger and driver were on their way back to Pico Rivera from Palm Springs, according to CHP.

A fourth person suffered injuries in the wrong-way crash but declined medical attention. It's unclear which vehicle that person was riding or if it was in a separate vehicle.