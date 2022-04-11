Two killed, four wounded following shooting in Willowbrook

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place in Willowbrook Sunday afternoon.

An early incident report from Los Angeles County Fire Department disclosed that the shooting took place at around 4:15 p.m. on Blakley Avenue and East 122nd Place.

They indicated that two people had been killed as a result of the shooting, both of which were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were wounded as well, one of the victims was said to be in critical condition, while the other three are said to have sustained less-substantial wounds. All four were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.