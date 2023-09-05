Two killed after crashing into LA County Fire truck during street race in Compton

A man and a woman were killed early Tuesday morning when their vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles County fire truck in West Rancho Dominguez. Authorities believe the car was involved in a street race when the collision occured.

The crash happened around 12:32 a.m. at South Avalon Boulevard and East Compton Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said two cars were racing down Compton Avenue when one of them collided into the fire truck. A man and a woman inside the vehicle that crashed died at the scene. They both were between the ages of 25 and 30.

The other vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.

The fire truck was on its way to a traffic collision at the time of the crash, said the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The intersection of Avalon and Compton boulevards will be closed as the investigation for the crash continues. CHP estimates it will be shutdown to traffic for about four hours.