Two kids seriously injured after a bicycle-involved car crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two kids were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Sylmar Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the two patients were transported in at least serious condition after the crash. Authorities said that the collision happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 13300 block of West Bombay Street in Sylmar. 

The two kids, a 12-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister, were riding on the same bicycle when they were hit. At about 6 p.m., they were in stable condition. 

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. No criminal charges were filed.

First published on March 27, 2022 / 5:18 PM

