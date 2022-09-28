Watch CBS News
Two injured in Rosemead house fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two people were injured in a house fire in Rosemead Wednesday, firefighters said. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene for unspecified injuries, then took them to a hospital, where their conditions were not immediately available. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 12:33 PM

