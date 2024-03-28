Watch CBS News
Local News

Two injured during road rage shooting in Garden Grove

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two men were injured during a road rage shooting in Garden Grove on Thursday, according to authorities. 

The shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m., when Garden Grove Police Department officers were dispatched to the 14200 block of Corporate Drive, according to a statement from the department. 

They arrived to learn that a shooting had happened in the aftermath of an apparent dispute in a nearby city, where another man reportedly followed the two men until they parked and got out of their car before opening fire on them, police said. 

"Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one was treated at a nearby hospital," police said. "The other refused medical attention."

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

No further details were provided. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 741-5818.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 8:31 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.