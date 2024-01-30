Watch CBS News
Two injured after "experimental aircraft" crashes in Camarillo field

By Dean Fioresi

Two people were aboard an aircraft that crashed into a field of vegetation in Camarillo on Tuesday. 

screen-shot-2024-01-30-at-2-16-13-pm.png
Aerial view of the scene of the crash in Camarillo via SkyCal. KCAL News

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the field near Howard Road, southeast of the Camarillo Airport, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials. 

They say that two people were onboard the flight, which was an "experimental aircraft" that made a "rough landing."

Two ambulances were called to the scene for the passengers, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. 

"The aircraft is experimental and looks like a Rutan Long EZ style," VCFD said. 

National Transportation Safety Board personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 2:03 PM PST

