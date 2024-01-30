Two injured after "experimental aircraft" crashes in Camarillo field

Two people were aboard an aircraft that crashed into a field of vegetation in Camarillo on Tuesday.

Aerial view of the scene of the crash in Camarillo via SkyCal. KCAL News

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the field near Howard Road, southeast of the Camarillo Airport, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

They say that two people were onboard the flight, which was an "experimental aircraft" that made a "rough landing."

Two ambulances were called to the scene for the passengers, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

"The aircraft is experimental and looks like a Rutan Long EZ style," VCFD said.

National Transportation Safety Board personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.