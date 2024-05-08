Watch CBS News
Two, including teenager, arrested for car-to-car shooting on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested for a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in early April. 

The original incident happened back on April 2 at around 4:20 p.m., when officers were called to westbound lanes of I-210, just east of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. 

They arrived to find an 18-year-old Alta Loma man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, police said. 

"After an extensive investigation, CHP Investigators arrested the 21-year-old male driver, as well as the 16-year-old male shooter, both from Rancho Cucamonga," said the CHP statement. 

Both of the suspects, who have not yet been identified by investigators, remain in custody and face several charges that include attempted murder and assault with a firearm, police said. 

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. 

First published on May 8, 2024 / 9:02 PM PDT

