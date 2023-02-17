Two hospitalized in shooting near University of Redlands

Two people shot near University of Redlands

Two people shot near University of Redlands

Two people shot near University of Redlands

Redlands police are searching for a gunman that shot two people near the University of Redlands.

The shooting is not associated with the college.

According to the Redlands Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood north of the school on Cornell Avenue and University Street. At least two people were hospitalized and officers do not have a suspect in custody.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area.