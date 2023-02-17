Two hospitalized in shooting near University of Redlands
Redlands police are searching for a gunman that shot two people near the University of Redlands.
The shooting is not associated with the college.
According to the Redlands Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood north of the school on Cornell Avenue and University Street. At least two people were hospitalized and officers do not have a suspect in custody.
The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.
Authorities ask residents to avoid the area.
