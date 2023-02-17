Watch CBS News
Two hospitalized in shooting near University of Redlands

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Redlands police are searching for a gunman that shot two people near the University of Redlands.

The shooting is not associated with the college. 

According to the Redlands Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood north of the school on Cornell Avenue and University Street. At least two people were hospitalized and officers do not have a suspect in custody. 

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

