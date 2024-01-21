Two hospitalized after stabbing at party in Westlake

Two men were hospitalized early Sunday after they were stabbed at a party in Westlake.

The incident happened just after 1:45 p.m. near Union Drive and W. 6th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that both victims, still unidentified, were rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown condition after they were stabbed by someone with a knife in what appeared to be a robbery for beer.

Investigators say that the suspects fled from the scene on foot and did not provide any details on their appearance.

There was no further information provided.