Two French bulldogs stolen in Studio City returned to family

Man robs pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City, takes off with her two French bulldogs

Two French bulldogs that were stolen at gunpoint from their owner Friday in Studio City are reunited with their family.

Milo and Gizmo were taken by an armed gunman Friday at the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, while going for a walk with their owner, a 9-month pregnant woman.

The family of the two French bulldogs confirmed to CBSLA's Assignment Desk that the dogs have been returned safely to them.

It's unclear exactly how or when the dogs were returned to Cindy Nelson and her family.

Needless to say, Nelson and her family are relieved to have Milo and Gizmo back home.

Gizmo is eight-years-old, and recovering from a recent back surgery. Milo is nine-months-old.