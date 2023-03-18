Watch CBS News
Man and teen shot dead near pool at Newhall apartment complex

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A man and a 16-year-old boy were found shot to death today at the pool of a Newhall apartment complex.

Authorities were notified at 10:50 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at the Village Apartment Homes at 23700 Valle del Oro, just north of Newhall Avenue, homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. 

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Reynaga said. Their identities were not immediately made public.

Witnesses saw a man reach over the pool fence and fire shots before running toward the apartment complex parking lot, he said. Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and detained two young men who were inside, Reynaga said. Their identities were not revealed.

Early investigation shows the shooting may be gang-related, investigators said.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 2:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

