Watch CBS News
Local News

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Christmas Eve weather forecast (Dec. 24)
Christmas Eve weather forecast (Dec. 24) 03:12

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. 

OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. 

It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. 

The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 1:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.