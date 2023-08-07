Watch CBS News
Two dead following street-takeover shooting in South L.A.

By KCAL-News Staff

Two men shot dead after street-takeover incident in South L.A.
Two men shot dead after street-takeover incident in South L.A.

One man was killed and another man died at a hospital following a shooting in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

south-la-street-takeover-shooting-florence-imperial.jpg
L.A. County sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard at about 2:51 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

L.A. County sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard at about 2:51 a.m.

Witnesses said as many as 15 gunshots were heard. A third person may also have been wounded in the shooting, but details were not immediately clear. 

The shooting may have occurred during or after a "street takeover" incident at the scene involving drivers performing car stunts in the intersection.

None of the victims was identified.

No suspects were described or detained. The investigation was ongoing.

