Two dead following street-takeover shooting in South L.A.
One man was killed and another man died at a hospital following a shooting in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard at about 2:51 a.m.
Witnesses said as many as 15 gunshots were heard. A third person may also have been wounded in the shooting, but details were not immediately clear.
The shooting may have occurred during or after a "street takeover" incident at the scene involving drivers performing car stunts in the intersection.
None of the victims was identified.
No suspects were described or detained. The investigation was ongoing.
