Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead after plane crashes at Santa Monica Airport

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon, killing two people and prompting a large scale investigation.

samo-plane-crash.jpg
CBSLA

Santa Monica Fire Department confirmed that they had been called to the scene of the crash at around 4:40 p.m., located at the Santa Monica Airport in the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop. 

It was unclear if the two people killed were onboard the aircraft, a single-engine, two-seat Piper Sport.

Sky2 over the scene showed the charred wreckage of the plane on the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on the crash, which read:

"A single-engine Piper Sport crashed at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, Calif., around 5 p.m. local time today. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this webpage. You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this webpage.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

They warned of possible traffic delays due to the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.