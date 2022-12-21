Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-car crash leaves 3 injured in Woodland Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A two-vehicle crash in the Woodland Hills area Wednesday left three people injured, one critically.

screen-shot-2022-12-21-at-8-58-44-am.png

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. in the 21400 block of West Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 35-year-old woman was critically injured and a 57-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were seriously injured, the LAFD reported. Paramedics transported them for hospital treatment.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in one of the vehicles. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.