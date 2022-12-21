Two-car crash leaves 3 injured in Woodland Hills

A two-vehicle crash in the Woodland Hills area Wednesday left three people injured, one critically.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. in the 21400 block of West Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 35-year-old woman was critically injured and a 57-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were seriously injured, the LAFD reported. Paramedics transported them for hospital treatment.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in one of the vehicles. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.