Two-car crash leaves 3 injured in Woodland Hills
A two-vehicle crash in the Woodland Hills area Wednesday left three people injured, one critically.
The crash was reported about 8 a.m. in the 21400 block of West Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A 35-year-old woman was critically injured and a 57-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were seriously injured, the LAFD reported. Paramedics transported them for hospital treatment.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in one of the vehicles. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.