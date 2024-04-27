Two-car crash leaves 1 dead after car crashes into West Adams home

Fiery two-car crash leaves one dead after one car crashes into a West Adams home

An early Saturday morning two-vehicle car crash left one person dead and three others injured after one car slammed into a West Adams home and the other caught fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 2:55 a.m. to W. Obama Blvd. and Sixth Avenue for a crash. One of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant causing a geyser to shoot out, then crashed into the side of a home, and the other car caught on fire.

One person, whose age and gender are not known at this time, died, and a 30-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were taken to a trauma center with unspecified injuries, according to the LAFD.

