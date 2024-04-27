Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-car crash leaves 1 dead after car crashes into West Adams home

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

Fiery two-car crash leaves one dead after one car crashes into a West Adams home
Fiery two-car crash leaves one dead after one car crashes into a West Adams home 00:20

An early Saturday morning two-vehicle car crash left one person dead and three others injured after one car slammed into a West Adams home and the other caught fire. 

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 2:55 a.m. to W. Obama Blvd. and Sixth Avenue for a crash. One of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant causing a geyser to shoot out, then crashed into the side of a home, and the other car caught on fire.

One person, whose age and gender are not known at this time, died, and a 30-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were taken to a trauma center with unspecified injuries, according to the LAFD. 

car-crash.jpg
A two-car crash kills one person after a car crashed into a West Adams home. KEYNEWS.TV
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at KCALNews.com. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 11:29 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.