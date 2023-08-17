Watch CBS News
Two arrested in connection with Palmdale freeway shooting that left two women injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a July freeway shooting in Palmdale that left two women injured.

Eric Bourland, 41, and Christy Bocanegra, 45, both of Hesperia were arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at the car with the women inside while on a motorcycle.

On July 8 around 4 p.m., the two women drove themselves in their white Volkswagen Jetta to the Palmdale Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hospital staff notified the California Highway Patrol after hearing from the women they were shot on the freeway.

"The arrests were the result of an aggressive investigation by the CHP's Southern Division Major Crimes Detectives in collaboration with the Antelope Valley CHP, San Bernardino CHP and Southern Division CHP K9 officers," the CHP reported.

Several leads were developed in the CHP investigation which led to the two suspects arrested and the seizure of the motorcycle used during the shooting.

