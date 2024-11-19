Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping elderly people before robbing them, LAPD says

LAPD arrests suspects for allegedly kidnapping elderly people and robbing them

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping elderly people before robbing them.

The alleged robberies happened between June and November 2024 in South LA, Boyle Heights and MacArthur Park. The two suspects would allegedly drive up to their elderly victims and start a conversation before threatening them to get into a gray Ford Focus with a handgun or physical force, according to LAPD. Detectives believe the pair posed as people affiliated with a church.

After kidnapping their victims, the suspect would drive to another location and threaten them until they handed over their money or jewelry.

The Los Angeles Police Department believe this is the vehicle the suspects used in the alleged robberies. LAPD

While the suspects were arrested in November, detectives believe there are more unidentified victims.

They urged any potential victims or anyone with information to contact Detective Roecker or Officer Fynn from the Newton Robbery Sections at (323) 846-6572. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.