Two adults, one child in critical condition after car slams into Eagle Rock home

3 hospitalized in critical condition after car slams into Eagle Rock home

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition after their car slammed into a house in Eagle Rock on Saturday.

The crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Avenue 51, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the car to veer into the home, but firefighter arrived to find the vehicle, a silver sedan, almost entirely within the structure.

"Crews were able to quickly remove both adults and a child from the wreckage and transport all three in critical condition," their statement said.

It's unclear if anyone was inside of the home at the time of the collision.

No further information was provided.

Video from the scene showed the car being pulled from the house as dozens of onlookers watched.