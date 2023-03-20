Watch CBS News
Two adults arrested following Bell Gardens High School social media threat

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two adults were arrested Sunday in connection to a social media posting of a possible threat against Bell Gardens High School.

Detectives began investigating the social media post "regarding a possible threat of violence at Bell Gardens High School" when police were notified of the incident on Sunday, according to the Bell Gardens Police Dept.

Detectives identified a suspect, and during surveillance observed two adult suspects enter a vehicle, police said Sunday.

Police made a traffic stop and a vehicle search and reportedly found two stolen firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor. Both suspects were arrested.

The location of the traffic stop was not immediately released. The social media post was not specified.

About 2,800 students attend the high school, which is part of the Montebello Unified School District.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bell Gardens Police at (562) 806-7632.

First published on March 20, 2023

