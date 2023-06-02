Tustin 'Mr. Security' mail thief is arrested
Tustin Police busted a man they called "Mr. Security" of mail theft from multiple residences Wednesday morning.
Around 5 a.m., a man wearing a black jacket with "SECURITY" in bold white on the back, was seen riding an electric scooter through the Tustin Ranch Estates community.
Tustin Police said when they arrived, the man attempted to flee but crashed his scooter on a dirt patch. The suspect was already on probation and had mail from eight different residences with him. Police also found tear gas and a stun gun on him.
Police arrested the suspect for prowling, mail theft, identity theft with a prior conviction, theft, resisting a peace officer, two weapons violations, and a violation of his probation terms.
His identity has not been released yet.
for more features.