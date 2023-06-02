Tustin 'Mr. Security' mail thief is arrested

Tustin Police busted a man they called "Mr. Security" of mail theft from multiple residences Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., a man wearing a black jacket with "SECURITY" in bold white on the back, was seen riding an electric scooter through the Tustin Ranch Estates community.

A man wearing a "Security" jacket was arrested Wednesday, May 31 for mail theft in Tustin. Tustin Police Department

Tustin Police said when they arrived, the man attempted to flee but crashed his scooter on a dirt patch. The suspect was already on probation and had mail from eight different residences with him. Police also found tear gas and a stun gun on him.

Police arrested the suspect for prowling, mail theft, identity theft with a prior conviction, theft, resisting a peace officer, two weapons violations, and a violation of his probation terms.

His identity has not been released yet.