Tupac Shakur to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary hip-hop icon and actor Tupac Shakur will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary," said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame in a statement. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars."

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 7, outside of the Amoeba Music store on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur will accept the star on behalf of the family.

Big Boy, popular radio host and actor, will emcee the ceremony, which is also expected to feature remarks from director Allen Hughes, who directed the docuseries "Dear Mama" The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur" and writer/director/producer Jamal Joseph, who wrote the 2006 biography "Tupac Shakur Legacy."

Shakur died at 25-years-old back on September 13, 1996, just six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, an event which has been mired in conspiracy in years since.

Shakur was also recognized as an activist who advocated for the rights of Black Americans through his music and art.

Despite his death, the rapper has remained one of the world's most influential figures, selling more than 75 million records.

His first studio album, "2Pacaplyse Now" was released in 1991. He released two other studio albums before the 1996 release of "All Eyez on Me," his most successful album. He was also successful as an actor, making well-known appearances in films like "Juice," "Above the Rim" and "Poetic Justice."

Shakur was enshrined in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Fans can live stream the unveiling of the star, which will be the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame, at 10:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com.