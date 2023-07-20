Las Vegas police seize computers, photographs from home in connection with Tupac's murder

A warrant obtained by Las Vegas police and filed Tuesday with the Clark County District Court showed the home of Duane Keith Davis, 60, was searched in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted the search Monday in Henderson, Nevada, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where Shakur, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

The items police took from Davis's home included a desktop computer, a laptop, 40 ink cartridges, a copy of the book "Compton Street Legends," a copy of a Vibe magazine issue on Tupac, two tubs of photographs and other documents, court records showed.

The warrant, signed by Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth, had allowed for seizures of computers, electronic storage devices, typed or handwritten notes concerning media coverage of Tupac's murder and documentation of Davis's affiliation with the Southside Compton Crips, among other items.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement Monday.

The investigation into Shakur's killing has been going on for nearly three decades.

In 2019, Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, alleged to CBS News Los Angeles that Shakur's murder had already been solved after Davis —also known as Keffe D— confessed to his involvement in the killing of Shakur while being questioned in connection with the murder of Biggie Smalls.

