Tuesday marks 59th anniversary of JFK assassination
Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.
Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused gunman, was shot and killed two days after the assassination.
President Kennedy had not announced a second run for office, but he was in Texas at the time to gain support.
