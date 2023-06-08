Watch CBS News
Local News

Trucks run overnight to haul away massive Florence firework seizure

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Massive firework seizure in Florence
Massive firework seizure in Florence 02:26

Tis the season for fireworks, and with that comes the illegal busts and seizures.

In the South L.A. area of Florence, police worked overnight to haul away 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks found in a warehouse at 61st Street and Central Avenue Wednesday.

Box trucks and big rigs transported the fireworks away from the scene since updated LAPD policy requires detonation offsite.

illegal-fireworks.jpg
Illegal fireworks seized by LAPD in a Florence warehouse. LAPD

Neighbors in the area say illegal fireworks are not surprising. "Around this time of year, especially around Fourth of July, and stuff like that, yeah, it's pretty normal. I'm pretty sure these fireworks cause fires and burn down houses and businesses in the area," said neighbor Albert Rodriguez.

The LAPD detonation policy change came after a June 30, 2021, botched attempt by the department's bomb squad. They had seized about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South L.A. home and packed them in an armored truck for detonation which then exploded, rocking the neighborhood.

Debris from the truck went flying, 17 people were injured and 22 residences, 13 businesses, and 37 vehicles were damaged from the blast.

Police Chief Michel Moore issued an official apology one month after the explosion, saying that bomb squad technicians likely miscalculated the weight of the explosives that were placed in the truck.

No word yet if any arrests were made in Wednesday's Florence seizure. 

fireworks-found.jpg
Seized illegal fireworks from a Florence warehouse. LAPD
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.