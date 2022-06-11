Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near Downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake area.

Three of the pedestrians were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. The age and gender of those victims is unknown at this moment. Three of the victims declined further medical attention.

LAFD Alert-Update #Westlake Pedestrians Struck 647 S Alvarado St MAP: https://t.co/4uIayhw926 FS11; Nine Patients Total. Six Transported By Ambulance. DETAILS: https://t.co/N0OiVmDesl — LAFD (@LAFD) June 11, 2022

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.

Three of the victims who suffered minor injuries were minors, according to City News Service.

There are no details on the driver who was behind the wheel of the truck. It's unclear at this moment if the driver stayed at the scene or if it was a hit-and-run.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide new information once it comes in.