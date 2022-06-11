Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake area. 

Three of the pedestrians were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. The age and gender of those victims is unknown at this moment. Three of the victims declined further medical attention.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.

Three of the victims who suffered minor injuries were minors, according to City News Service. 

There are no details on the driver who was behind the wheel of the truck. It's unclear at this moment if the driver stayed at the scene or if it was a hit-and-run.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide new information once it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.