Truck driver in grave condition after crashing over embankment on 210 Freeway in Sunland

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A big rig crashed over the side of a freeway embankment in Sunland, leaving the driver hospitalized on Monday. 

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 2:40 p.m., after learning of the overturned semi-truck that drove over the embankment of eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, near Sunland Boulevard, and crashed into a mountainside, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Paramedics arrived to find the driver unresponsive and he was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire that was caused by the crash. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear and investigators were working to determine a cause.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

