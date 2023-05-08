Truck driver in grave condition after crashing over embankment on 210 Freeway in Sunland

A big rig crashed over the side of a freeway embankment in Sunland, leaving the driver hospitalized on Monday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 2:40 p.m., after learning of the overturned semi-truck that drove over the embankment of eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, near Sunland Boulevard, and crashed into a mountainside, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics arrived to find the driver unresponsive and he was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire that was caused by the crash.

Circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear and investigators were working to determine a cause.