Truck carrying dirt overturns on SR-134 creating massive traffic jam

A large truck carrying dirt overturned on the SR-134 Freeway in the Toluca Lake area Friday afternoon, creating a massive traffic jam.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on eastbound lanes near the Cahuenga Boulevard exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

It remains unclear what caused the truck to overturn and if any injuries occurred.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the area for at least one hour as crews attempt to clear the blockage from the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.