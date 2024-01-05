Truck carrying dirt overturns on SR-134 creating massive traffic jam
A large truck carrying dirt overturned on the SR-134 Freeway in the Toluca Lake area Friday afternoon, creating a massive traffic jam.
The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on eastbound lanes near the Cahuenga Boulevard exit, according to California Highway Patrol.
It remains unclear what caused the truck to overturn and if any injuries occurred.
CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the area for at least one hour as crews attempt to clear the blockage from the road.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
