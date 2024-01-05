Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck carrying dirt overturns on SR-134 creating massive traffic jam

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A large truck carrying dirt overturned on the SR-134 Freeway in the Toluca Lake area Friday afternoon, creating a massive traffic jam. 

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on eastbound lanes near the Cahuenga Boulevard exit, according to California Highway Patrol. 

It remains unclear what caused the truck to overturn and if any injuries occurred. 

CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the area for at least one hour as crews attempt to clear the blockage from the road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 2:46 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.