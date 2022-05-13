Triple shooting leaves 1 teenage boy dead, 2 others wounded in Corona

An investigation continues Friday into a triple shooting in Corona that left one teenage boy dead and two others wounded.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Circle City Drive, near East 6th Street, right by the 15 Freeway. A 16-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, and the other two boys who were shot were 13 and 14 years old.

Their names have not been released.

Police say the 13-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, while the 14-year-old underwent surgery. No details about the shooting were released, but police say the it is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Corona-Norco Unified School District officials released a statement, confirming that the three teenage boys were students within the district.

"Corona-Norco Unified School District is deeply saddened by the news about last night's shooting involving three of our students, and tragically the death of one," the statement said. "We share our sincere condolences to the families and friends who awoke to the heartbreaking news today."

District officials said they were making counselors available to students and staff.

The investigation into the shooting was continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Corona police Detective Slaven Neagu at (951) 739-4916 or via email at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.