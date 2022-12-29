Watch CBS News
Triple-shooting in Valley Glen leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

One person is dead and two others wounded following a shooting in North Hollywood Wednesday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 8:15 p.m. in the area near Fulton Avenue and Hart Street. 

Of the three victims, one was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Another victim was hospitalized as a result of the shooting, while the third was treated for injuries at the scene.

The extent of their injuries was unknown.  

There was no suspect information immediately available, and investigators have set up a scene to survey the area for evidence. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:53 PM

