Tribute to legendary Betty White opens at The Hollywood Museum

Tribute to Betty White opens at The Hollywood Museum

Tribute to Betty White opens at The Hollywood Museum

Tribute to Betty White opens at The Hollywood Museum

A tribute to Betty White at The Hollywood Museum opened to the public on Friday, January 20th.

The beloved actress died on New Year's Eve 2021, just before her 100th birthday.

This year she would've turned 101 on January 17th and The Hollywood Museum is doing a special lobby tribute exhibit in her honor.

Betty White was one of the first ladies of television to grace the Max Factor Make-Up Studios during her years in Hollywood on television and on her series Life with Elizabeth.

"The Museum is honored to pay tribute to American Icon, Betty White First Lady of Television, we know friends and fans alike will certainly enjoy this exhibit," said Donelle Dadigan, Founder & President of the Hollywood Museum.

The Hollywood Museum is located at 1660 North Highland Avenue and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.