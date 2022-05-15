Triathletes competing in Herbalife24 Triathlon Sunday in Venice

Some of the world's greatest triathletes are competing Sunday in the Herbalife24 Triathlon.

The men's swim is kicking off in Venice Beach at the top of the hour, then shortly after, the female swim. From there, participants will bike through the heart of Los Angeles and end the race to the finish line.

Major road closures will impact the downtown area. Those closures start in Muscle Beach heading through downtown and ending near Dodger Stadium.