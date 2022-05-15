Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Triathletes competing in Herbalife24 Triathlon Sunday in Venice

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Triathletes competing in Herbalife24 Triathlon Sunday in Venice
Triathletes competing in Herbalife24 Triathlon Sunday in Venice 01:01

Some of the world's greatest triathletes are competing Sunday in the Herbalife24 Triathlon. 

The men's swim is kicking off in Venice Beach at the top of the hour, then shortly after, the female swim. From there, participants will bike through the heart of Los Angeles and end the race to the finish line. 

Major road closures will impact the downtown area. Those closures start in Muscle Beach heading through downtown and ending near Dodger Stadium. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 6:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.