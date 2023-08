A tree trimmer working on a residential tree in Agoura Hills was trapped about 40 feet up when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded.

Crews pronounced the man dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Lewis Road.

Information on the exact cause of death is not available at this time.

