Sierra Madre neighborhood evacuates due to tree threatening power, gas lines

A large pine tree expected to fall on a house in the Sierra Madre area Monday morning prompted area evacuations.

The home on the 200 block of Vista Circle Drive near Oakdale was being evacuated.

A Sierra Madre homeowner called the Sierra Madre Police Dept. about 5:30 a.m. Monday to report a large pine tree was about to fall onto the house.

Sierra Madre police officers responded and used their public-address system to alert homes on the Vista Circle block and addresses on Alta Vista Drive to evacuate.

The smell of gas was reported at the scene, and power lines were under tension. Crews were summoned to the area to investigate.