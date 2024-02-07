Treat yourself with these top self-care gadgets

Self-love and self-care go hand in hand and tech expert Jessica Naziri has the top gadgets to take care of yourself on Valentine's Day and year round.

Fly Wireless Pro™ Scent Diffuser, $188

A diffuser is essential. It encourages rest, relaxation and all-around good vibes on Valentine's Day—or any other day of the year. The Fly Wireless Pro™ by Aroma360 & Lisa Hochstein is a teched out portable diffuser that is heatless and waterless. The atomizer technology preserves the structural integrity of fragrance oils. The Lisa Hochstein's Fly Wireless Pro™ in rose gold is the epitome of chic portability, bringing a silent and wire-free scenting experience with the added allure of the 'Fly' fragrance.

Current promotion: Customers can go to the Aroma360 stores located in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills to find out how to get their own Wireless Pro for free.



Bandolier Style, Starting at $98

The ultimate self care flex is to fully embrace a more hands-free lifestyle. A crossbody pouch that can hold your phone, credit card, and cash will come in handy on days when they're traveling, running a quick errand, or simply just don't want to carry a purse. Bandolier has a ton of styles to choose from, but now I am loving everything with hearts-- because hey, self love.

Mito Pro 300X Red Light, $369.00

Wake up, turn on the red light. That's my idea of self care. This Mito Pro 300X is your ticket to experiencing the therapeutic benefits of red light therapy without the hassle and expense of in-office visits. Red light therapy has been hailed for its potential to enhance collagen production, reduce the signs of aging, and promote an overall sense of relaxation. I love that it revitalizes your skin but also helps you recover after a demanding workout, and more.

This gadget has an intuitive touchscreen interface, with a built-in clock and alarm function.so you can easily adjust intensity, duration, and specific wavelengths for a personalized and efficient experience tailored to individual needs.

It has a dual chip circuit LED Panel so you can set it up on your nightstand to wake up to the soothing glow of red light, or place it in your workspace for automated reminders to take breaks, stretch, or indulge in rejuvenating red light therapy throughout the day.

Love Box, $99

A few heartfelt words really can make the heart spin. Give this love note box to a special someone and send them your sentiments via the app. When the box receives your messages, its chunky red heart spins around like crazy until they open the lid to read it.